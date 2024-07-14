Implementation Product Lead (Harare)

We are looking for a dynamic, passionate, and highly skilled technical product lead to support and deliver on the scale up and implementation of Neotree to two new tertiary and four new primary care sites in Zimbabwe.

The implementation product lead will be working closely with the implementation clinical lead as part of an ‘implementation pair’ leading the set-up, training, implementation, and troubleshooting for Neotree across all sites. As well as working with clinical staff across implementation sites, the implementation product lead will work with the project team at BRTI, UCL, and the Neotree Charity, and the software development team in Zimbabwe and South Africa to support the development and refinement of the Neotree platform.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the software development team with pre-roll out version testing and run-through of the Neotree app.

Test bugs/errors encountered by users and report to the software development team.

Technological and infrastructure set-up and management of the Neotree system across multiple urban and rural healthcare facilities across Zimbabwe

Roll out new Neotree app versions to local sites, including downloading and installing.

Update Neotree app scripts on the Web Editor based on feedback from users and the software development team.

Update data dictionary in line with updates to the Neotree app.

Lead training for healthcare workers on Neotree Hardware and App set up in all new and existing sites.

Oversee the use of the Neotree app in new sites during the set-up phase, including troubleshooting.

Coordination of Neotree staff and associates across the Zimbabwean sites.

Develop processes for quality assurance and tracking changes made to the Neotree app.

Work with the clinical teams to identify improvements we can make to the Neotree platform to support existing workflows, and sketch out new workflows to enable the technology to support health care workers in a larger variety of tasks.

Creation of user stories and documentation and follow-up of change requests.

Follow up with users on their satisfaction with changes or bug fixes.

Support setting up of data dashboards in facilities, including aligning on content and utilising for quality improvement initiatives.

Support development of implementation and training resources, including training manual, user guides, etc.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a technical field, such as statistics, health informatics, software engineering, or similar [Essential].

Computer literate and skills in common data management and analysis packages such as Excel, Metabase, or similar [Essential].

Experience:

Experience in product management, ideally in a healthcare setting [Essential].

Background in health, health services/implementation [Desirable].

Proven track record of product development and implementation, preferably in a clinical setting [Essential].

Skills and experience in working with tech-based platforms, including using software for app editing, data analysis, data dashboards etc. [Desirable].

Experience with usability testing and design thinking [Essential].

Experience with user story documentation and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) [Essential].

Implementation and management of technical projects and solutions in low-resource urban and rural sites [Desirable].

Personal characteristics [Essential]

Dynamic, passionate, and dedicated individual.

Ability to work under pressure and manage competing priorities in a professional manner.

Ability to work with a diverse, multi-disciplinary team, across geographies.

Fluency in English and ability to communicate effectively.

Exceptional organisation skills and ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously/ prioritise effectively.

Ability to learn new digital and technological skills and enthusiasm for e-health.

Enthusiasm and willingness to learn and accept feedback.

Accurate, honest, dependable and flexible.

Excellent communicator willing to admit their limitations quickly and need for assistance to rapidly move the project forward.

Detail oriented, with an ability to think through all the different implications of decisions.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should complete this application form HERE by 23 July 2024, 22:00 CAT.

If you have any further questions, please email: neotreezim@gmail.com, (specify in the email subject, the job position you are applying for).

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contactedGenerate a Whatsapp Message