Industry Affairs Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Our Client is seeking a dynamic and experienced Industry Affairs Manager to join their team. As the Industry Affairs Manager, the candidate will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders in the industry to influence policies, regulations, and standards that impact the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitor progress of key legislative and/or industry developments and provides analysis of these to Senior Management.

Conduct research of local and international industry trends.

Manage media relations to protect the organisation’s Brand Image.

Manages trade fairs, agricultural shows and other road shows to create and maintain a positive image of the organisation.

Establishes and maintains regular contact with key stakeholders within Government and industry.

Organises or attends regular meetings with key stakeholders, representing the organisation and forging contacts with key decision-makers.

Qualifications and Experience

First Degree in Marketing, Business Management, Communications, Economics or related

A Master’s Degree is an added advantage.

At least 10 years relevant experience including broader business management experience.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified Candidates submit your cvs to: calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com or florence.chidziya@proservehr.com