Information Manager (Harare)

Job Description

This role involves strategic planning and execution of information policies, ensuring compliance with data protection laws, and enhancing the accessibility and reliability of information.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Information Manager is responsible for overseeing the management and dissemination of information within the organization.

The Information Manager will also collaborate with various departments to support their information needs, facilitate training on information management practices, and implement systems to maintain the integrity and confidentiality of all published materials.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master`s Degree in Library Science, Information Management, or a related field.

Minimum of five years` experience in information management, preferably within an academic or publishing environment.

Proficiency in Digital Archiving Systems and Databases.

Strong understanding of copyright laws and publication ethics.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

The Deputy Registrar