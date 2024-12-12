Information Manager (Harare)
Job Description
This role involves strategic planning and execution of information policies, ensuring compliance with data protection laws, and enhancing the accessibility and reliability of information.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Information Manager is responsible for overseeing the management and dissemination of information within the organization.
- The Information Manager will also collaborate with various departments to support their information needs, facilitate training on information management practices, and implement systems to maintain the integrity and confidentiality of all published materials.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Master`s Degree in Library Science, Information Management, or a related field.
- Minimum of five years` experience in information management, preferably within an academic or publishing environment.
- Proficiency in Digital Archiving Systems and Databases.
- Strong understanding of copyright laws and publication ethics.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
The Deputy Registrar
Department of Human Capital Management
University of Zimbabwe
P O Box MP167
Mount Pleasant
HARARE
Or hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 123.
The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 20 December 2024
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.