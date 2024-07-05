Information Security and Governance Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Responsible for assisting in the development, implementation, and maintenance of security and governance frameworks. This role involves supporting risk assessments, compliance efforts, security awareness programs, and incident response activities. The ideal candidate will have a foundational understanding of information security principles and a keen interest in developing their skills in security and governance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in Security Policy and Procedure Development

Support the development, review, and updating of information security policies, standards, and procedures.

Ensure that security policies align with industry best practices and regulatory requirements.

Support Risk Management Activities

Assist in conducting risk assessments to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities.

Help in documenting risk findings and support the implementation of mitigation strategies.

Compliance and Audit Support

Assist in ensuring compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and standards (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA, ISO/IEC 27001).

Support internal and external audit processes by providing necessary documentation and information.

Security Awareness and Training

Help develop and deliver security awareness training programs for employees.

Assist in promoting a culture of security awareness throughout the organization.

Incident Response Assistance

Support the incident response team in investigating and responding to security incidents.

Assist in documenting incidents and follow-up actions.

Security Monitoring and Reporting

Help monitor security tools and systems for signs of potential security incidents.

Assist in generating security reports and metrics for management review.

Data Governance Support

Assist in the implementation and maintenance of data governance policies and procedures.

Help ensure that data management practices comply with organizational and regulatory requirements.

Collaboration and Communication

Collaborate with IT and other departments to support the integration of security and governance practices.

Communicate effectively with team members and stakeholders on security and governance issues.

Continuous Learning and Development

Stay current with emerging security threats, technologies, and industry trends.

Participate in professional development opportunities to enhance security and governance knowledge and skills.



Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree (B), Diploma (Dip).

Experience:

0-2 years of experience in information security, IT, or a related field. Internship or academic project experience in information security is preferred.

Familiarity with information security principles, practices, and tools.

Technical Skills: