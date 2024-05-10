Information Systems (IS) Auditor (Harare)

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Senior Auditor – Information Systems Audits, the Auditor – Information Systems Audits shall be responsible for performing the following duties:

Audit Planning and Execution:

Identify, assess and analyse IS risks including cyber risks through an understanding of the entity and its environment.

Supporting financial/compliance/performance audits by providing technology audit expertise.

Evaluating the IT controls supporting business processes.

Developing and executing data analysis procedures.

Reviewing applications and IT infrastructure for security risks.

Prepare audit files with all required documentation.

Audit Reporting:

Prepare comprehensive reports to management and other stakeholders documenting findings and suggesting recommendations to mitigate identified risks.

Follow up on the implementation of recommendations.

Entry and Exit Meetings.

Attend and participate in entry and exit meetings for audits.

Document management responses, resolutions and minutes from entry and exit meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems/Computer Science/Data Science or equivalent.

Certified Information Systems Auditor certification will be an added advantage.

One-year experience.

Additional requirements and skills:

In addition to the experience and educational requirements listed above, other skills relevant to this job include:

Knowledge of IT governance frameworks and industry standards e.g. (COBIT and ISO 27001).

Good communication skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Team Player.

Good analytical skills.

High moral character and integrity.

How to Apply

If you are qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com

or hand deliver to: No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street) not later than 17 May, 2024.