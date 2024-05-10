Information Systems (IS) Auditor (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which have arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Reports to: Deputy Director of Audit
The Auditor – Information Systems Audit will be responsible for carrying out information systems audits with the assigned team in a timely and accurate manner.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Senior Auditor – Information Systems Audits, the Auditor – Information Systems Audits shall be responsible for performing the following duties:
Audit Planning and Execution:
- Identify, assess and analyse IS risks including cyber risks through an understanding of the entity and its environment.
- Supporting financial/compliance/performance audits by providing technology audit expertise.
- Evaluating the IT controls supporting business processes.
- Developing and executing data analysis procedures.
- Reviewing applications and IT infrastructure for security risks.
- Prepare audit files with all required documentation.
Audit Reporting:
- Prepare comprehensive reports to management and other stakeholders documenting findings and suggesting recommendations to mitigate identified risks.
- Follow up on the implementation of recommendations.
- Entry and Exit Meetings.
- Attend and participate in entry and exit meetings for audits.
- Document management responses, resolutions and minutes from entry and exit meetings.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems/Computer Science/Data Science or equivalent.
- Certified Information Systems Auditor certification will be an added advantage.
- One-year experience.
Additional requirements and skills:
In addition to the experience and educational requirements listed above, other skills relevant to this job include:
- Knowledge of IT governance frameworks and industry standards e.g. (COBIT and ISO 27001).
- Good communication skills.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Team Player.
- Good analytical skills.
- High moral character and integrity.
Other
How to Apply
If you are qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com
or hand deliver to: No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street) not later than 17 May, 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.
The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.
Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
P.O. Box CY 143
Causeway, Harare
Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23
Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/
Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw