Information Technology Graduate Intern (Tsholotsho)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

IT Incident Management - Responsible for the effective implementation of the IT incident management process and carrying out corresponding reporting.

Information Technology (IT) Service Operation and Support - receive, register, classify, and ensure resolution of all IT service support requests.

IT Service Availability Management - responsible for defining, analysing, planning, measuring, and improving all aspects of the availability of IT Services.

Provide IT expertise to communities that the organization works with (IT as a medium of development).

IT Problem Management - responsible for managing the lifecycle of all problems.

IT Information Security - responsible for ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the organization's assets, information, data, and IT services.

Provide support in corporate system implementation through related capacity-building training interventions to staff and provide required support to users.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A recent graduate with a degree or equivalent in Information Technology, Information Systems, or Computer Studies from a recognized university.

At least 1 year of industrial attachmen.

Strong computer skills in Microsoft Windows/Office environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are to submit their handwritten application letters, detailed CVs, Certified copies of Birth certificates, National IDs, and Academic and Professional Certificates to the undersigned on or before 2 September 2024. The applications should clearly state/indicate the position applied for.

The Chief Executive Officer