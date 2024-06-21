Information & Technology Officer: Volunteer (Harare)
Action for Youth Foundation Trust
Job Description
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is looking for IT Personnel who will be responsible for assisting the IT department at voluntery basis under direct supervision from the Director Operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Creating databases.
- Checking threats in our internal systems.
- Diagnosing glitches.
- Designing organization’s websites.
- Any other duties assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Bachelor’s degree in Information & Technology is a must.
- At least 2 years experience as an IT focal person managing domains ending with .org.
Other
How to Apply
To apply send your resume and application letter to: recruitment@actionforyouthfoundationtrust.org on or before the deadline. Indicate the position on the subject line
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization registered as a Trust under section 20:03 in Zimbabwe. Intends to provide quality support to Youths in Key Populations, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths living with HIV.
