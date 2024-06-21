Information & Technology Officer: Volunteer (Harare)

Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is looking for IT Personnel who will be responsible for assisting the IT department at voluntery basis under direct supervision from the Director Operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Creating databases.

Checking threats in our internal systems.

Diagnosing glitches.

Designing organization’s websites.

Any other duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Bachelor’s degree in Information & Technology is a must.

At least 2 years experience as an IT focal person managing domains ending with .org.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and application letter to: recruitment@actionforyouthfoundationtrust.org on or before the deadline. Indicate the position on the subject line