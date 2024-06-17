Instruments Design Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reporting to the Technical Services Manager, the Instruments Design Engineer is responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining control systems and instruments used in various industrial processes.
- He/She combines knowledge of control engineering, instrumentation, and automation to create efficient and reliable innovative solutions for process control and measurement.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree or higher in Electronics Engineering, Control Engineering, or Instrumentation Engineering, from a recognised university with 2 years experience.
- The candidate must be registered with a Professional Engineering Board, and have strong knowledge of control system design, instrumentation principles and devices, process automation, communication protocols, and industrial networking.
- He/she should have an understanding of safety standards and regulations related to control systems and instrumentation.
- Experience with programming and configuring PLCs or DCS systems, familiarity with control algorithms, as well as proficiency in using control system software and simulation tools, is a must. The candidate must be decisive, creative, initiative, highly motivated, flexible, and able to work to tight deadlines.
- He/she must possess excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, effective communication and teamwork abilities, a high level of attention to detail, and a commitment to producing high-quality work.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with 4 of copies detailed CV marked “Private and Confidential” should be sent to;
The Human Resources Manager
P O Box CY 2434
Causeway, Harare
or Email to recruitment@verify.co.zw
Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. If you do not hear from us within two months of this advertisement, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.
VERIFY Engineering (Pvt) Ltd is an equal opportunity organization and does not discriminate against gender, race, tribe, colour, disability or handicap, age and is committed to safeguarding and PSEAH of children and vulnerable adults!
Verify Engineering
Verify Engineering is a wholly owned Zimbabwean oxygen and nitrogen plant located in Feruka, Mutare. The company is operated by The Harare Institute of Technology under The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
Address: 4th Floor Beverly Court Corner Nelson Mandela And, Simon Muzenda St, Harare