Intellectual Property Management Officer

Job Description

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above men tioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing disclosures, non-disclosures and IP database.

Guiding in the drafting of IP documents and reviewing the documents.

Registering of IPR with relevant bodies.

Using legal and scientific knowledge or working with legal and business development officers to negotiate and draft agreements as well as to ensure that contractual obligations are met.

Works closely with the Technology Transfer Officer (TTO).

Manage the coordination of IP agreements and IP transfer between MSU and its various affiliated projects.

Assisting innovators and TTO in coordinating and managing IP across projects from diverse funding sources.

Conducting IP audit, training and advisory services.

Serve as a point of communication with faculty, staff, students, external attorneys, paralegals, managers, administrators, and researchers at companies, universities, and nonprofit organizations for IPR related issues.

Carry out any other duties as assigned by the Innovation Manager.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.