Intellectual Property Management Officer
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above men tioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing disclosures, non-disclosures and IP database.
- Guiding in the drafting of IP documents and reviewing the documents.
- Registering of IPR with relevant bodies.
- Using legal and scientific knowledge or working with legal and business development officers to negotiate and draft agreements as well as to ensure that contractual obligations are met.
- Works closely with the Technology Transfer Officer (TTO).
- Manage the coordination of IP agreements and IP transfer between MSU and its various affiliated projects.
- Assisting innovators and TTO in coordinating and managing IP across projects from diverse funding sources.
- Conducting IP audit, training and advisory services.
- Serve as a point of communication with faculty, staff, students, external attorneys, paralegals, managers, administrators, and researchers at companies, universities, and nonprofit organizations for IPR related issues.
- Carry out any other duties as assigned by the Innovation Manager.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- A relevant Bachelor’s degree.
- A Master’s degree in Intellectual Property or equivalent.
- A techno-legal background is an added advantage.
- At least three (3) years of working experience and a track record in innovations and Intellectual Property (IP) management.
- The candidate must possess good leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills at all levels within and outside the University.
- Ability to collaboratively translate the IP management objectives into a set of instruments, and to implement, evaluate, and review the resulting activities.
- A thorough understanding and appreciation of the IP issues arising in the context of academic research and particular software development methodologies, open-source licensing strategy, and software patentability among others.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 26 April 2024
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.