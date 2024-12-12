Intellectual Property Manager

Advanced communication, interpersonal and networking skills.

Research skills with entrepreneurial mind-set.

Strong analytical and problem-solving attitude.

Strong negotiation skills.

Knowledge about the legal and contractual issues in Intellectual Property administration.

Business experience and acumen.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:

Application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

BINDURA

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 23 December 2024.

For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.