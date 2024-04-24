Intensive Care Nurse (ICN) (Harare)

Job Description

The purpose of the job is to provide care and support to patients with life threatening illnesses, evaluating their conditions and administering treatment therapies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing emotional and psychological support to patients and their families.

Records all necessary patient vitals at prescribed intervals as ordered by doctor/specialist.

Evaluate patients’ vital signs and laboratory data to determine emergency intervention needs.

Monitor patients for changes in status and indications of conditions such as sepsis or shock and institute appropriate interventions.

Perform approved therapeutic or diagnostic procedures based upon patients’ clinical status.

Assess patients’ pain levels and sedation requirements.

Establishes patient care goals, giving patient independence and advocacy throughout duration of clinical care.

Assist in patient intubation.

Interprets critical patient readings and recommends appropriate patient advocacy in the absence of specialists.

Ensures adequate equipping of the crash kit.

Administers all patient feeds and patient suctions.

Administers medications intravenously, by injection, orally, through gastric tubes, or by other methods as prescribed by doctors/specialist.

Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with nursing procedures, rules, and regulations.

Ensures medication is adequately and timeously stored

Completes handover/takeover reports at the end of daily shifts

Document patients’ treatment plans, interventions, outcomes, or plan revisions.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels.

Diploma in General Nursing plus a Post Basic Diploma in Intensive Care Nursing.

Valid Practicing Certificate.

Two years of experience as an Intensive Care Nurse.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs including certified copies of professional and academic certificates not later than the th of to: Email: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw

Deadline: 24 April 2024