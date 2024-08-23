Internal Audit Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Job Description
CMED Private Limited is seeking a highly motivated Graduate Trainee to join our Internal Audit team. The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting the Internal Audit Function in evaluating the effectiveness of the CMED's governance, risk management, and control processes, as well as decision-making and oversight.
The position is based at Head Office & the candidate will undergo an intensive 24-month Graduate Trainee Development program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participate in conducting audit engagements.
- Contribute to the preparation of audit communications including reports and meetings with stakeholders.
- Assist in follow-up agreed recommendations to ensure that they are implemented.
- Continuously expand your knowledge and skills in the field of internal auditing.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy/ Internal Audit/ I.T/ or other related Business qualification
- At least one year of commercial awareness gained in industry, services, or commerce during the period of undergraduate studies.
- Studying towards a professional qualification such as CIA, CISA, CFE, ACCA,
Other
How to Apply
Please submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of proof of qualifications headed “Graduate Trainee-Internal Audit” to:
The Human Resource Officer
CMED Private Limited- Head Office
Cnr. H. Chitepo / R. Tangwena
P Bag 7719 Harare
OR
E-mail to: hr@cmed.co.zw
Deadline: 07 September 2024
CMED (Private) Limited
