Internal Audit Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

CMED Private Limited is seeking a highly motivated Graduate Trainee to join our Internal Audit team. The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting the Internal Audit Function in evaluating the effectiveness of the CMED's governance, risk management, and control processes, as well as decision-making and oversight.

The position is based at Head Office & the candidate will undergo an intensive 24-month Graduate Trainee Development program.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participate in conducting audit engagements.

Contribute to the preparation of audit communications including reports and meetings with stakeholders.

Assist in follow-up agreed recommendations to ensure that they are implemented.

Continuously expand your knowledge and skills in the field of internal auditing.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy/ Internal Audit/ I.T/ or other related Business qualification

At least one year of commercial awareness gained in industry, services, or commerce during the period of undergraduate studies.

Studying towards a professional qualification such as CIA, CISA, CFE, ACCA,

Other

How to Apply

Please submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of proof of qualifications headed “Graduate Trainee-Internal Audit” to: