Internal Audit Manager (Harare)
Netone
Job Description
The key job purpose is to lead the Financial and Operational audit teams in the execution of audit assignments. Reporting to the Head Internal Audit.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assesses the financial and operational risks facing the organisation.
- Provides consultancy and advisory services to management.
- Leads the execution of audit assignments.
- Prepares Internal Audit reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Auditing or equivalent.
- Professional qualification CIA is an added advantage.
- At least 5 years relevant working experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with a detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to: recruitments@netone.co.zw
NetOne was the first cellular network operator in Zimbabwe based on the Global System for Mobile Communications. The company was originally launched during the World Solar Summit in September 1996 in the capital Harare with 500 lines. Service was extended to the second city of Bulawayo at the time of the International Trade Fair in April 1997.
