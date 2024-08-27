Internal Audit Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The key job purpose is to lead the Financial and Operational audit teams in the execution of audit assignments. Reporting to the Head Internal Audit.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assesses the financial and operational risks facing the organisation.

Provides consultancy and advisory services to management.

Leads the execution of audit assignments.

Prepares Internal Audit reports.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Auditing or equivalent.

Professional qualification CIA is an added advantage.

At least 5 years relevant working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with a detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to: recruitments@netone.co.zw