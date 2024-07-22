Internal Auditor: Information Systems (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant position that has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa, Harare Campus.

Duties and Responsibilities

Execute the annual internal audit plan.

Perform general and application control reviews for mission critical systems.

Identify potential weaknesses in system networks and recommend action plans to prevent security breaches in technology platforms.

Contribute to the planning and execution of internal audit procedures and the creation of internal audit reports.

Document process flows for audits using flowcharting software and narrative.

Work within the audit team to create a solid information technology infrastructure for audit purposes.

Assisting and training audit staff in the use of computerised audit techniques and in developing methods for the review of computerised information systems.

Assist with establishing, documenting and maintaining policies and procedures for the Internal Audit Department with respect to Information Systems.

Prepare and present written and oral reports to provide pertinent technical information to management.

Follow up on audit findings and recommendations to ensure that corrective action is taken;

Develop IT Audit plans and working papers to support audit initiatives.

Continuous research in technology, equipment standards and best practices.

Assist with the identification of the audit universe and preparation of annual risk assessments.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Honours in Information Technology/ Information Systems or equivalent from a recognised institution of higher learning.

Master’s Degree in Information Technology/ Information Systems or equivalent from a recognised institution of higher learning will be an added advantage.

At least three (3) years’ experience in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) auditing.

Affiliated to relevant professional Boards such as Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA and Centre for Internet Security Controls (CISCO).

A minimum of five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Thursday 25 July 2024 to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)