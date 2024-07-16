Interns: Finance & Registry x2 (Bulawayo)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe School of Mines is looking for Interns: 1 in Finance & 1 in Registry.
Reporting to: Finance & Registry departments respectively.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- The desired candidates must be studying toward a National Certificate/ Diploma/Degree in Finance/ related studies and Information management/Records management/Secretarial studies.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae should be sent by Friday 19 July 2024 to:
The Human Resources Department - Zimbabwe School of Mines
" Finance Intern" or “ Registry Intern”
E-mail: humancapital@zsm.co.zw
NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to assessments – Zimbabwe School of Mines reserves the right not to make an appointment. If you do not hear from the Human Resources Department within 5 days after the closing date of applications, please consider your application as having been unsuccessful.
Zimbabwe School of Mines
ZSM is a leading training institution, whose mandate is pivotal to the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe. Close to a century, from inception in 1926 the School still prides itself in producing competent mining practitioners extremely in demand in the SADC region and internationally.
Zimbabwe School of Mines
P.O. Box 2745,
Bulawayo