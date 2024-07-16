Interns: Finance & Registry x2 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe School of Mines is looking for Interns: 1 in Finance & 1 in Registry.

Reporting to: Finance & Registry departments respectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

The desired candidates must be studying toward a National Certificate/ Diploma/Degree in Finance/ related studies and Information management/Records management/Secretarial studies.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae should be sent by Friday 19 July 2024 to: