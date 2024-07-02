Interns (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested students to join our organization for industrial attachment, for 1 year in the following disciplines;

Internal Auditing.

Accounting.

Procurement.

Hospitality.

Secretarial.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Internal Auditing: Bachelor of Commerce Internal Auditing or equivalent.

Accounting: Pursuing a degree in Accounting or equivalent.

Procurement: Pursuing a first degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management.

Hospitality: Degree in Hospitality and Tourism or equivalent.

Secretarial: studying towards a Secretarial Diploma.

Applications must be supported by an Institutional letter requesting for industrial attachment.

Strong academic performance and career interest in the field of study.

Excellent communication skills.

Computer literacy an added advantage.

Self-motivated.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should email their applications, not later than Monday 8th July 2024 to: ziparecruit@gmail.com