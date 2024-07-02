Interns (Harare)
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested students to join our organization for industrial attachment, for 1 year in the following disciplines;
- Internal Auditing.
- Accounting.
- Procurement.
- Hospitality.
- Secretarial.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Internal Auditing: Bachelor of Commerce Internal Auditing or equivalent.
- Accounting: Pursuing a degree in Accounting or equivalent.
- Procurement: Pursuing a first degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management.
- Hospitality: Degree in Hospitality and Tourism or equivalent.
- Secretarial: studying towards a Secretarial Diploma.
- Applications must be supported by an Institutional letter requesting for industrial attachment.
- Strong academic performance and career interest in the field of study.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Computer literacy an added advantage.
- Self-motivated.
Other
How to Apply
Interested Candidates should email their applications, not later than Monday 8th July 2024 to: ziparecruit@gmail.com
ZIPAM was established as a department in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in 1984 as a premier institution responsible for designing and implementing training, consultancy and research for the civil service, local authorities and parastatals.
