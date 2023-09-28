Interpreters/Translators (English to Shona) x1 & (English to Ndau) x1
Job Description
Interprets accurately and simultaneously vernacular languages spoken during plenary sittings of the House and Parliamentary Portfolio Committee business.
- Grade: 8
- Location: Public Relations.
- Reports To: Director Public Relations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Produces educational material on Parliament for schools, civic society and the general public in vernacular languages.
- Translates Parliament fact sheets and other documents into local languages.
- Assists in conducting public hearings and educational outreach programmes.
- Develops Parliamentary terminology in liaison with various stakeholders.
- Performs any other duties as may be assigned, from to time, by the Director Public Relations.
- Minimum Qualifications & Work Experience.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Languages i.e. English and Shona
- A post - graduate qualification in Education, Translation and Interpretation or Public Relations is an added advantage.
- A minimum of 2 years relevant working experience.
- Knowledge of other local languages is an added advantage.
In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Parliament Building
Corner Third Street & Nelson Mandela Avenue
P.O. Box CY 298
Causeway
HARARE
Canvassing and CV fraud will lead to automatic disqualification.
NB: Female candidates and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 13 October 2023 before 1630 hours
Parliament of Zimbabwe
The Parliament of Zimbabwe is the bicameral legislature of Zimbabwe composed of the Senate and the National Assembly. The Senate is the upper house, and consists of 80 members, 60 of whom are elected by proportional representation from ten six-member constituencies corresponding to the country's provinces.