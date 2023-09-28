Interpreters/Translators (English to Shona) x1 & (English to Ndau) x1

Job Description

Interprets accurately and simultaneously vernacular languages spoken during plenary sittings of the House and Parliamentary Portfolio Committee business.

Grade: 8

Location: Public Relations.

Reports To: Director Public Relations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Produces educational material on Parliament for schools, civic society and the general public in vernacular languages.

Translates Parliament fact sheets and other documents into local languages.

Assists in conducting public hearings and educational outreach programmes.

Develops Parliamentary terminology in liaison with various stakeholders.

Performs any other duties as may be assigned, from to time, by the Director Public Relations.

Minimum Qualifications & Work Experience.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Languages i.e. English and Shona

A post - graduate qualification in Education, Translation and Interpretation or Public Relations is an added advantage.

A minimum of 2 years relevant working experience.

Knowledge of other local languages is an added advantage.

In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to: