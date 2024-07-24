Investigations Officer: Revenue Assurance Division - Level 9 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implements revenue enhancement projects as guided by investigations specialist.

Responds to submissions made to legal in response to court appeal cases.

Takes part in the carrying out of raids on cases under investigation.

Writes case final report and Recommends case finalisation.

Approves and recommends waivers of penalties and interest up to 80%.

Recommends garnishee and asset attachment orders in collection of debts

Analyses revenue collections/ performance on cases under investigations against targets daily and recommends actions to be taken to Investigations Specialist.

Implements measures to meet set targets daily as guided by the Investigations specialist

Generates reports on revenue collections and recommends action to be taken to enhance revenue collection.

Recommends cases for prosecution in his/ her portfolio of cases under investigation.

Recommends debt management strategies for the section.

Implements sectional debt management strategies.

Participates in all sectional compliance enforcement activities on an ongoing basis.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting/Economics/Business Studies/Finance/Fiscal Studies/Commerce/Law / Social Science.

At least five (5) years post traineeship work experience in a Domestic Taxes or Customs & Excise environment is a prerequisite.

Thorough knowledge of Domestic Taxes or Customs & Excise legislation and procedures

Knowledge of the TARMS system or ASYCUDA is an advantage.

Skills and Competencies:

Self- starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by 26 July 2024, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for on the subject and addressed to: