Irrigation Graduate Trainee (Chipinge)

Green Fuel
Sep. 17, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Irrigation Department. The successful applicants will undergo a 2-year intensive training under the supervision of Irrigation Engineer whilst performing the duties as stated below.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Designing and installation of both new and existing water supply, irrigation, and drainage systems
  • Managing water reticulation operations
  • Agronomical irrigation management for sugarcane crops under various irrigation systems used
  • Repairing and maintaining irrigation and drainage system structures or components for both estates.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Agricultural Engineering/ Irrigation with at least 2.1 class.
  • Recent graduates Aged 30 and below.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply in writing and submit applications to the address below. Please enclose a CV and certified copies of relevant documents not later than 17th September 2024.

The Human Resources Manager Rating

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

