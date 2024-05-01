Irrigation Scheduling Foreman (Chipinge)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Irrigation and Drainage Department Middle Sabi Estate. The successful applicants will work under the supervision of Irrigation and Drainage Engineer whilst performing the duties as stated below.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designing and installation of both new and existing modifications of water supply, irrigation, and drainage systems
- Managing water reticulation operations.
- Agronomical irrigation management for sugarcane crop under various irrigation systems used.
- Repairing and maintaining of irrigation and drainage systems structures or components for both estates.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Agricultural Engineering /Irrigation with at least 2.1 class.
- Aged 30 years and below.
- Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills, with high knowledge of safe working standards and housekeeping.
- Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.
- A team player.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of both academic and professional qualifications NOT later than 08 MAY 2024 to:
Human Resources Manager Agric
GreenFuel, Chisumbanje
Or davis.nkosa@greenfuel.co.zwGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.