Irrigation Scheduling Foreman (Chipinge)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Irrigation and Drainage Department Middle Sabi Estate. The successful applicants will work under the supervision of Irrigation and Drainage Engineer whilst performing the duties as stated below.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing and installation of both new and existing modifications of water supply, irrigation, and drainage systems

Managing water reticulation operations.

Agronomical irrigation management for sugarcane crop under various irrigation systems used.

Repairing and maintaining of irrigation and drainage systems structures or components for both estates.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Agricultural Engineering /Irrigation with at least 2.1 class.

Aged 30 years and below.

Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills, with high knowledge of safe working standards and housekeeping.

Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.

A team player.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of both academic and professional qualifications NOT later than 08 MAY 2024 to:

Human Resources Manager Agric