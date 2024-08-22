I.T Auditor (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post. The position is responsible for delivering audit assignments in time and in accordance with CMED Internal Audit (IA) methodology and as per agreed quality standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Executes audit assignments that are specialist in nature and provides an independent opinion on the risk and control environment.

Profiles clear audit findings for review and drafts the Audit Report relating to work conducted and in accordance with CMED IA reporting standards.

Evaluates information general computing controls and provides value added feedback. Performs various other reviews of IT management policies and procedures to ensure that controls surrounding these processes are adequate.

Develops, builds and implements tools (e.g ACL, SQL and Excel queries) to analyse data to improve audit efficiency and effectiveness, (including for risk assessments).

Performs data analysis on complex data sets to provide meaningful information and insight to internal and external management.

Conducts IT audits and reviews of systems, applications and IT processes.

Performs pre- and post-implementation reviews of system implementations or enhancements.

Conducts IT security audits (e.g. network, operating system and data centre), including evaluating if security vulnerabilities are properly identified and mitigated.

Filters and “cleans” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Computer Science or equivalent.

Must have CISA or CISM certifications, or be QICA certified.

Other relevant professional qualification advantageous – e.g. PMP, PRINCE2, COBIT, ITIL, CRISC, CISSP, etc.

Professional Affiliation – e.g. ISACA, PMI, IIA, etc.

At least 2-4 years’ experience in IT Audit and

Proficiency in Data analytics tools e.g., ACL, SAP, etc.

Other

How to Apply

Please submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of proof of qualifications headed “ I.T Audit” to:

The Human Resource Officer