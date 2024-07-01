IT Data Capturers: Part- time Contract (Harare)

The Data Capturer will enumerate data in the online bidding system: Wipe existing data from gadgets (ZHI data): Capture and upload photos of project items (ACCE/RISE/SHARED):Assign and tag lot numbers to assets:Capture disposable asset data in the auctioning system:Including (asset details and condition: Lot number entry and photo uploads for each item): Perform other relevant duties as directed.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

HND/Degree student in an IT field with at least one-year learning experience in computer systems operations.

Knowledgeable in MS Active Directory structure.

Software installations, backup and archive.

Hardware and software troubleshooting.

Printer and system maintenance.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Proficient in Microsoft Office 365, Windows 10, And Windows 11 in a domain environment.

Ability to troubleshoot common hardware/software issues.

Ability to meet deadlines and adjust to changing priorities.

Ability to follow instructions and work autonomously, but also able to recognize when you are in over your head.

Ability to quickly gain new skills and knowledge when faced with new challenges.

Some familiarity with confidentiality requirements in a pseudo medical setting.

Attention to detail.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Click HERE to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Statement: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.