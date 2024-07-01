IT Data Capturers: Part- time Contract (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organization (PVO 17/22) in terms of subsection (5) of section 9 of the Private Voluntary Organisations Act (Chapter 17:05). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
Basic Function
The Data Capturer is responsible for enumerating data in an online bidding system, capturing and uploading asset data, and performing other related duties.
The Data Capturer will enumerate data in the online bidding system: Wipe existing data from gadgets (ZHI data): Capture and upload photos of project items (ACCE/RISE/SHARED):Assign and tag lot numbers to assets:Capture disposable asset data in the auctioning system:Including (asset details and condition: Lot number entry and photo uploads for each item): Perform other relevant duties as directed.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- HND/Degree student in an IT field with at least one-year learning experience in computer systems operations.
- Knowledgeable in MS Active Directory structure.
- Software installations, backup and archive.
- Hardware and software troubleshooting.
- Printer and system maintenance.
Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:
- Proficient in Microsoft Office 365, Windows 10, And Windows 11 in a domain environment.
- Ability to troubleshoot common hardware/software issues.
- Ability to meet deadlines and adjust to changing priorities.
- Ability to follow instructions and work autonomously, but also able to recognize when you are in over your head.
- Ability to quickly gain new skills and knowledge when faced with new challenges.
- Some familiarity with confidentiality requirements in a pseudo medical setting.
- Attention to detail.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).