IT Projects Lead (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of IT Projects Lead within the Group IT Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Support the Senior Manager – IT Projects and act as a point of liaison between senior management and staff, interfacing internal and external project key stakeholders on all IT Projects Delivery related matters.

Duties and Responsibilities

Align project teams, objectives and motivate the team to achieve IT Projects Success.

Participate in the selection and evaluation of vendors for implementation and delivery of IT Projects.

Review all key and relevant stakeholders for successful IT projects coordination and delivery.

Escalate and report applicable challenges that need senior management and key stakeholders’ awareness, involvement, decision making and guidance regarding all IT Projects Delivery progress and status.

Coach and mentor subordinates, team members, staff, users, and all stakeholders on Project Management related matters where necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Honours Degree in Information Systems.

Relevant Project Management Certification preferably PMP, PRINCE2 or AGILE Certification ITIL Foundation Certificate.

At least 5 years of experience in IT Project Management environment in a large organization

Intellectually agile and innovative, capable of translating ideas into policy and practice.

Good skills in leadership and stakeholder management.

Other

How to Apply

