IT Projects Lead (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of IT Projects Lead within the Group IT Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Support the Senior Manager – IT Projects and act as a point of liaison between senior management and staff, interfacing internal and external project key stakeholders on all IT Projects Delivery related matters.onday.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Align project teams, objectives and motivate the team to achieve IT Projects Success.
- Participate in the selection and evaluation of vendors for implementation and delivery of IT Projects.
- Review all key and relevant stakeholders for successful IT projects coordination and delivery.
- Escalate and report applicable challenges that need senior management and key stakeholders’ awareness, involvement, decision making and guidance regarding all IT Projects Delivery progress and status.
- Coach and mentor subordinates, team members, staff, users, and all stakeholders on Project Management related matters where necessary.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Honours Degree in Information Systems.
- Relevant Project Management Certification preferably PMP, PRINCE2 or AGILE Certification ITIL Foundation Certificate.
- At least 5 years of experience in IT Project Management environment in a large organization
- Intellectually agile and innovative, capable of translating ideas into policy and practice.
- Good skills in leadership and stakeholder management.
- If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for.
Deadline: 24 June 2024
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.