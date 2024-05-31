Journalist (Harare)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash TV is looking for individuals to work as Journalists within Nash TV.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Research, report, and write engaging news stories and features across a variety of platforms. including broadcast, digital, and social media.
- Conduct thorough interviews and fact-checking to ensure accuracy of reporting.
- Researching and investigating stories on a variety of topics.
- Conducting interviews to gather information and quotes for articles.
- Writing clear, concise, and engaging news articles, features, and reports.
- Fact-checking information to ensure accuracy.
- Meeting deadlines for article submissions.
- Generating story ideas and pitching them to editors.
- Staying up-to-date on current events and trends in the news industry.
- Collaborating with editors, photographers, and other members of the news team.
- Representing the publication at events and press conferences.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/Certificate in journalism, communications, or a related field.
- At least 2 years of experience in a similar position.
- Strong writing, editing, and proofreading abilities.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Knowledge of media law and journalistic ethics.
- Proficient in using various multimedia tools and technologies.
- Experience with digital and social media platforms.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Friday 31 May 2024
Nash Paints
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
