Journalist (Harare)

Job Description

Nash TV is looking for individuals to work as Journalists within Nash TV.

Duties and Responsibilities

Research, report, and write engaging news stories and features across a variety of platforms. including broadcast, digital, and social media.

Conduct thorough interviews and fact-checking to ensure accuracy of reporting.

Researching and investigating stories on a variety of topics.

Conducting interviews to gather information and quotes for articles.

Writing clear, concise, and engaging news articles, features, and reports.

Fact-checking information to ensure accuracy.

Meeting deadlines for article submissions.

Generating story ideas and pitching them to editors.

Staying up-to-date on current events and trends in the news industry.

Collaborating with editors, photographers, and other members of the news team.

Representing the publication at events and press conferences.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Certificate in journalism, communications, or a related field.

At least 2 years of experience in a similar position.

Strong writing, editing, and proofreading abilities.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Knowledge of media law and journalistic ethics.

Proficient in using various multimedia tools and technologies.

Experience with digital and social media platforms.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Friday 31 May 2024