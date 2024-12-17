Laboratory Technician (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

You will be responsible for analysing laboratory samples in order to provide accurate and reliable results for medical practitioners and other clients to diagnose treat and prevent diseases.

Qualifications and Experience

Registration in relevant discipline with MLCSCZ.

5 0' Levels Subjects.

Relevant Certificate.

Minimum 2 - 3year relevant working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com no later than the 9 January 2025. Applications must include the following information: copy cv and academic qualifications, contact details, references, bio data, and expected salary package in a single file