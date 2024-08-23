Laser Programmer CUM Operator (Norton)

Job Description

Looking for a skilled and motivated Laser Programmer cum Operator to join our Production team. The Laser Operator will be responsible for operating laser cutting and engraving machines to produce high-quality parts and components. The ideal candidate will have experience with laser equipment, a keen eye for detail, and a commitment to maintaining high production standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Using Computer Aided Design (CAD) software for designing.

Hands on experience of more than 6 years in Laser Programming.

Ensuring new product development.

Performing laser maintenance.

Performing costing and using costing software 2D & 3D.

Material planning.

Performing Product Planning and scheduling of laser machine.

Doing dispatch planning.

Undertaking follow ups of raw material for project implementation.

Ensuring Product Development on time / New Products Launched on Schedule.

Costing of laser Products.

Presenting monthly material consumption reports.

Ensuring project documentation.

Required to prepare presentations & reports for new projects.

Developing a detailed project plan to track progress /Flowcharts and maintain as changes occur.

Software Programming responsibility.

Ability to do 2D & 3D software updating.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 – 6 years of experience in Laser cutting programming and operating.

Should have knowledge of manufacturing, production processes & concepts.

Basic awareness knowledge of IATF standards.

Should process Strong analytical & problem-solving skills.

Possess excellent time management skills.

The ability to work & interact effectively in a team situation as well as independently.

Ability to network & interact effectively with a broad range of associates spanning varied disciplines.

Licenses, certifications, specialized training, physical or mental abilities required.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should send their applications to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, specifying the vacancy applied for in the subject.