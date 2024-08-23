Laser Programmer CUM Operator (Norton)
Job Description
Looking for a skilled and motivated Laser Programmer cum Operator to join our Production team. The Laser Operator will be responsible for operating laser cutting and engraving machines to produce high-quality parts and components. The ideal candidate will have experience with laser equipment, a keen eye for detail, and a commitment to maintaining high production standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Using Computer Aided Design (CAD) software for designing.
- Hands on experience of more than 6 years in Laser Programming.
- Ensuring new product development.
- Performing laser maintenance.
- Performing costing and using costing software 2D & 3D.
- Material planning.
- Performing Product Planning and scheduling of laser machine.
- Doing dispatch planning.
- Undertaking follow ups of raw material for project implementation.
- Ensuring Product Development on time / New Products Launched on Schedule.
- Costing of laser Products.
- Presenting monthly material consumption reports.
- Ensuring project documentation.
- Required to prepare presentations & reports for new projects.
- Developing a detailed project plan to track progress /Flowcharts and maintain as changes occur.
- Software Programming responsibility.
- Ability to do 2D & 3D software updating.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 5 – 6 years of experience in Laser cutting programming and operating.
- Should have knowledge of manufacturing, production processes & concepts.
- Basic awareness knowledge of IATF standards.
- Should process Strong analytical & problem-solving skills.
- Possess excellent time management skills.
- The ability to work & interact effectively in a team situation as well as independently.
- Ability to network & interact effectively with a broad range of associates spanning varied disciplines.
- Licenses, certifications, specialized training, physical or mental abilities required.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should send their applications to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, specifying the vacancy applied for in the subject.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.