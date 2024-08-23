Pindula|Search Pindula
Laser Programmer CUM Operator (Norton)

Croco Motors
Aug. 25, 2024
Job Description

Looking for a skilled and motivated Laser Programmer cum Operator to join our Production team. The Laser Operator will be responsible for operating laser cutting and engraving machines to produce high-quality parts and components. The ideal candidate will have experience with laser equipment, a keen eye for detail, and a commitment to maintaining high production standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Using Computer Aided Design (CAD) software for designing.
  • Hands on experience of more than 6 years in Laser Programming.
  • Ensuring new product development.
  • Performing laser maintenance.
  • Performing costing and using costing software 2D & 3D.
  • Material planning.
  • Performing Product Planning and scheduling of laser machine.
  • Doing dispatch planning.
  • Undertaking follow ups of raw material for project implementation.
  • Ensuring Product Development on time / New Products Launched on Schedule.
  • Costing of laser Products.
  • Presenting monthly material consumption reports.
  • Ensuring project documentation.
  • Required to prepare presentations & reports for new projects.
  • Developing a detailed project plan to track progress /Flowcharts and maintain as changes occur.
  • Software Programming responsibility.
  • Ability to do 2D & 3D software updating.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 5 – 6 years of experience in Laser cutting programming and operating.
  • Should have knowledge of manufacturing, production processes & concepts.
  • Basic awareness knowledge of IATF standards.
  • Should process Strong analytical & problem-solving skills.
  • Possess excellent time management skills.
  • The ability to work & interact effectively in a team situation as well as independently.
  • Ability to network & interact effectively with a broad range of associates spanning varied disciplines.
  • Licenses, certifications, specialized training, physical or mental abilities required.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should send their applications to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, specifying the vacancy applied for in the subject.

Croco Motors

Website
+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

