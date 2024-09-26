Leadership Recruiter, VisionFund International (Harare)

Job Description

With over 70 years of experience, our focus is on helping the most vulnerable children overcome poverty and experience fullness of life. We help children of all backgrounds, even in the most dangerous places, inspired by our Christian faith.

VisionFund is World Vision’s microfinance provider serving vulnerable clients through loans, savings, and insurance. We enable families to grow their livelihoods in hard to reach, rural locations in 28 countries so that caregivers can create secure futures for their children. The network of microfinance institutions employs 7,200 staff serving one million clients who support 4.3 million children. The value of loans disbursed last year was $613 million.

You as the Leadership Recruiter will be helping shape the future of the organization, by identifying Senior-level talent with the passion to bring brighter futures for children; empowering families to create incomes and jobs; unlocking economic potential for communities to thrive.