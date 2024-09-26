Leadership Recruiter, VisionFund International (Harare)
With over 70 years of experience, our focus is on helping the most vulnerable children overcome poverty and experience fullness of life. We help children of all backgrounds, even in the most dangerous places, inspired by our Christian faith.
VisionFund is World Vision’s microfinance provider serving vulnerable clients through loans, savings, and insurance. We enable families to grow their livelihoods in hard to reach, rural locations in 28 countries so that caregivers can create secure futures for their children. The network of microfinance institutions employs 7,200 staff serving one million clients who support 4.3 million children. The value of loans disbursed last year was $613 million.
You as the Leadership Recruiter will be helping shape the future of the organization, by identifying Senior-level talent with the passion to bring brighter futures for children; empowering families to create incomes and jobs; unlocking economic potential for communities to thrive.
Duties and Responsibilities
Client Management, Customer Service & Strategy Development:
- Provide high touch end-to-end process support to clients by actively engaging with hiring managers, Boards and candidates throughout the entire search process, providing frequent (weekly) updates on the progress of the search and incorporating feedback.
- Support the building of National Office (NO) Board and VisionFund International (VFI) leadership capacity, and facilitate their participation in National Director/CEO, leadership selection processes (Hay Grade Level 18+), and C-Suite roles per WVI and VFI governance guidelines and in conjunction with Regional Office and NO People & Culture (P&C.)
- Develop, build, and influence candidate relationships through ongoing communications regarding questions, updates, and status during the search process.
- Assist in the creation of internal marketing materials to promote the Executive Recruiting function partnership-wide.
Workforce Planning, Candidate Identification and Sourcing:
- Develop, build, and influence relationships with Regional Leaders, Boards, VFI leadership and other hiring managers, and P&C staff. Build capacity of these staff to engage with and follow talent acquisition policies, procedures and systems, as required.
- Meet with Regional Leaders, Boards, and VFI leadership to identify and determine skills, knowledge, capabilities and preferred experience required for the position, including contextual challenges. Lead them in assessing vacancy requirements/recruiting needs and developing recruitment strategies and plans for the coming fiscal year.
- In conjunction with the Sourcing Specialist, conduct sourcing research and talent mapping including initial candidate profiles to share with Regional Leaders, Boards, and other hiring managers in order to set expectations and advise about the relevant candidate pools/labour markets, and adjust requirements as needed.
- Contribute to position and candidate description (JDPDQ) including the client priorities and skill sets that will focus the search.
- Provide full cycle recruitment process support to hiring managers and P&C staff.
- Anticipate emerging organizational staffing trends and external market trends in regards to senior leadership NGO roles.
- Proactively identify and develop effective sourcing strategies for ND and VFI leadership positions, manage the various leadership sourcing pools, referral networks and talent pipelines by region (e.g. networking contacts, cold calling, system queries/searches, religious institutions, organizations, social media, college/university alumni.)
- Develop, design and implement recruiting plan for assigned positions (e.g. advertisements, networking tools.)
Candidate Screening, Interview and Assessment:
- Maintain knowledge of and sensitivity to the constantly changing environment of the marketplace relative to the sourcing and recruitment of qualified leaders.
- Conduct effective screening, in-depth interviewing (including Topgrading and Targeted Selection methodologies), and assessments against necessary job experiences, skills, leadership requirements, and contextual and organizational fit to find the best candidates for each position, including leaders who are spiritually strong and aligned with the organisation’s ethos as stated in the Mission Statement and Core Values.
- Present and lead long and short list meetings of candidates to include background, fit to the position description, compensation information, possible recruitment issues, and overall recommendation.
- Serve as an advisor and partner to Regions, Boards and other hiring managers, guiding them on appropriate assessment steps, interview panel member selection, and design of interview questionnaires and candidate presentations.
- Coordinate international interviews (both virtual and in-person) for short-listed candidates with the Regions, selected panels, and other hiring managers, as well as final ND interviews with the President’s Office.
- Participate and facilitate virtual and in-person panel interviews and lead debriefing selection process, when possible.
- Conduct in-depth reference checks and validate against additional sources, as well as coordinate background screening (e.g. police, child protection, etc.) for finalist candidates.
- Provide feedback to candidates on interview results and selection decisions in a constructive way. Particularly with internal candidates, facilitate feedback and learning discussions and connect staff with appropriate professional development advisors/contacts and tools.
- Advise Regional Leaders, Boards, and other hiring managers on fair offers/compensation and negotiate offer with selected candidate within limits specified by hiring manager and in line with WVI Total Rewards policies.
- Manage the administrative details of the offer process (i.e. contract/offer letter, initiate PAF, paperwork, coordinate on-boarding, international relocation, etc., in conjunction with Talent Acquisition Administrator and other P&C contacts).
- Present and negotiate employment contract with external and internal applicants.
General:
- Utilize Workday recruitment efficiently to ensure consistent, timely and accurate data entry.
- Maintain current knowledge of applicable laws, regulations and trends in recruitment, WVI organizational policies, benefits and compensation, relocation and repatriation.
- Consult Talent Acquisition leadership and WVI Legal as necessary.
- Conduct recruitment responsibilities in a professional, service-oriented, responsive, innovative, ethical and cost effective manner in accordance with WVI goals and Christian principles.
- Supervise interns, temporary staff, Talent Acquisition Coordinator or entry-level international staffing specialists if needed.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree and/or equivalent of 7+ years of on the job training; in-house recruitment and/or executive/contingency search, including talent acquisition sourcing.
- Full command of English (written and spoken).
- Successful track record of negotiating, influencing and providing high-level customer service at the most senior levels of an organization with proven highly relational, strong interpersonal and communication skills (verbal and written) is required.
- Experience in recruitment of leaders (Senior INGO leaders, National/Country Directors, MFI CEOs, and Chiefs of Party), professional and/or technical positions.
- Experience in recruitment of Micro Finance Institution leadership.
- Proven ability to manage full-cycle recruiting experience (i.e. forecasting of workforce needs, applicant sourcing, resume screening, applicant assessment and interview, negotiating contracts.)
- Must be a team player, collaborator, and able to effectively network amongst all levels within and outside of the Partnership. Willing to cover for teammates on vacation, leave, etc. and contribute to strategic team and organizational initiatives.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and accomplish multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Possess cross-cultural sensitivity, knowledge of and ability to work with people of diverse backgrounds.
- Ability to operate within a geographically dispersed organization. Ability to adjust work schedule in order to accommodate various time zones.
- Demonstrated computer literacy to include experience in tracking recruitment outcomes/metrics with recruitment tracking systems and Microsoft Office Suite.
- Ability to travel domestically and internationally up to 10%.
- Experience using Workday as an Application Tracking System.
- Experience with Topgrading interview methodology, behavioural interviewing, and/or Targeted Selection certification preferred.
- Experience working with Workday preferred.
- Understanding of global labour laws and experience in recruiting international staff highly desirable.
- Experience working with World Vision International and VisionFund International recruiting processes.
- Experience in workforce planning and reporting tools.
- Additional language skills, preferred.
World Vision Zimbabwe
World Vision is the largest humanitarian organisation in Zimbabwe, operating relief and development projects across the country benefitting more than 2 million people each year. World Vision began operating in Zimbabwe in 1973, primarily providing assistance to children’s homes and offering relief to Zimbabweans in camps and institutions.