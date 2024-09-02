Learning & Development Advisor

This role will report to the Global Director – GAA Operations, and provide support in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management and Capacity Building, in accordance with Partnership practice and the objectives of GAA.

This role will provide leadership in the development and management of a comprehensive learning and development framework for GAA, that integrates learning and development, capacity building and talent development into staff’s day-to-day work, for improved performance.

The role involves communicating and consulting with key internal and external stakeholders and thought leaders to leverage resources, implement learning and development programs, processes and improvements, and promote the importance of talent development to enable GAA’s strategic vision and mission. This also includes understanding Partnership Policies and Guidance, and translating these to ensure it is fit for purpose

Duties and Responsibilities

Learning & Development:

Coordinate the development, sourcing for, execution and monitoring of a strategic learning and development plan, ensuring engagement of all key stakeholders, applying relevant L&D standards and tools, including collaboration with WVI P&C Function as appropriate

Support GAA stakeholder to evaluate GAA’s job roles and competencies from time to time.

Support the GAA Operations Director to design, develop and maintain a suitable GAA competency framework for a range of roles in GAA. This will include creating self-assessment tools, learning needs analysis tools and individual learning plans that can inform annual professional development planning.

Undertake internal and external research and benchmarking of effective learning frameworks across INGO and Non-INGO environments, to aid in developing and keeping current GAA’s L&D Strategy.

To lead GAA learning initiatives end-to-end including training needs analysis, instructional design and development, stakeholder engagement, train-the-trainer and project management.

Stakeholder Engagement:

Stakeholder engagement and consultation, including with the P&C Business Partner, GAA SLT, Regional Directors, Audit and GIIU Mangers and staff to translate, enable and coordinate the requirements of people practices and processes.

Promote, enable and coordinate input from all key stakeholders. Ensure wide consultation and collaboration to leverage existing internal/external resources and best practices. Consultation will also be focused on identifying quick wins and buy in and commitment of GAA’s Strategy and Vision.

Keep abreast of research and latest trends and learning from changes within WV and externally, and continually build professional expertise and maintain understanding in the field of audit, investigations and other relevant areas

Maintain effective methods of communication with GAA team members across the partnership to allow staff to keep abreast of industry trends, new research, and key areas of concern to improve departmental outcomes.

Professional development and knowledge management:

Lead the development, implementation and continuous refinement of an Annual Professional Development Plan for GAA to establish and embed an integrated approach to GAA staff capacity building.

Evaluate learning program effectiveness, capacity build, individual and performance enhancement, engagement. Development and tracking of appropriate metrics – quantitative and qualitative.

Design and develop a suite of learning products/systems and services for use by GAA. Using an appropriate platform develop an e-Library which will host a variety of learning resources.

Talent Management:

Support GAA Management in building GAA’s Talent Pool with targeted talent development programs using well-defined methods and tools.

Work closely with the P&C Business Partner to providee accurate talent pool information to the GAA SLT, consolidating information from managers for meaningful management information, which includes progress on talent development action plans.

Lead research and provide advice on strategic decisions such as the most cost-effective recruitment countries for specific skills sets; talent development options for staff in a specialist or leadership track.

Encourage “ready” internal candidates from talent list to apply for various roles within the Partnership that would allow staff rotation.

Other:

Plan, co-ordinate, monitor and evaluate on boarding and orientation for GAA

Support the GAA Operations Director in coordinating the Our Voice Annual Survey, including facilitating action planning and follow-up of actions.

Support the integration of internship / graduate programs into the wider GAA learning and development program

Other responsibilities as may be delegated from time to time by the Global Director – GAA Operations

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors level with at least 5 years’ of strong knowledge and specialist expertise in learning and development.

Masters (MBA/MA) will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 2 years Managerial experience.

Excellent written and oral communication skills, project management and organizational skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office standard packages.

Internal audit experience working for an International Non-Governmental Organization

Proven knowledge and experience in competency-based learning and development

Experienced in multi-channel learning/development/assessment design and delivery

Knowledge of and ability to identify and articulate best practices and develop/implement a program of continuous learning and development process improvements

Experienced as facilitator and trainer across multiple areas

Ability to clearly and effectively communicate with senior leaders in GAA

Analytical, diagnostic skills – effective in undertaking gap analysis & research skills

Ability to engage in a multi-cultural setting with cross-cultural working experience

Excellent interpersonal skills, including listening, networking, and relationship building, including attention to detail

Effective participant in a team environment with diplomacy and tact

