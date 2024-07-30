Lecturer in Midwifery (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the vacant position that has risen at the Women’s University in Africa.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Setting examination papers.

Supervising research projects at undergraduate.

Supervising dissertations at postgraduate level.

Publishing papers in referred journals.

Lecturer should be well knowledgeable in the Heritage based education 5.0 which include Research, Teaching, Community Service, Innovation an Industrialisation.

Performing any other related tasks that may be assigned by the Departmental Chairperson from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Degree in Midwifery or Nursing Science or closely related health discipline from a recognised institution of higher learning.

A Master of Science in Midwifery from a recognised institution of higher learning.

A PhD in Midwifery from a recognised institution of higher learning is an added advantage.

At least two (2) years teaching experience in a tertiary institution.

Should be well versed in the Heritage Based Education 5.0 doctrine.

A self- starter who can work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Friday 9 August 2024 to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)