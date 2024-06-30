Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor
Job Description
Reporting to the Head of Department, the Lecturer is expected to teach students, spearhead cutting edge research, community outreach, industrialisation and innovation.
Duties and Responsibilities
The candidate should be able to carry out public health research, supervise students’ dissertations and should be able to teach public health courses, which include, but not limited to the following:
- Applied Epidemiology.
- Advanced Epidemiology.
- Biostatistics.
- Health statistics.
- Evaluation of Public health Surveillance system and programmes.
- Outbreak investigation.
- Research methodology.
- Health policy.
- Ethics in Health practice.
- Develop and deliver teaching material for epidemiology-related courses inclusive of Advanced Epidemiology, Health Statistics, Outbreak Investigation and others as assigned by the HOD or Dean.
- Assessing students in the taught disciplines.
- Develop and implement outreach programs with the team in the department.
- Advise undergraduate and graduate students.
- Conduct administrative tasks related to teaching and learning in the programme.
- Work with the College team in the development of new modules, programmes and innovative teaching, in line with the Higher Education Qualification Framework structures (ZIMCHE).
- Community engagement and service.
- Developing concepts that lead to industrialisation and innovation.
Teaching:
- The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance with the Department and or College guidelines and standards.
University Service and Community Engagement:
- The incumbent should participate in all Department, College and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.
Research:
- The incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialisation, which benefits the students, the Global community and the University.
Innovations:
- Innovations should lead to the production of goods and services.
Industrialisation:
- Through the commercialisation of goods and services.
Qualifications and Experience
- PhD in a Public Health-related field.
- Master's Degree in Public Health - Epidemiology or related field.
- Bachelor's Degree in a Health-related field.
- Commitment to the maintenance of high standards of ethical behavior among staff and students.
- A strong record of relevant teaching, research and publications in reputable and peer-reviewed journals.
- Demonstrated record of academic leadership that will contribute to invigorating departmental instruction, curricular innovation, and increased departmental research productivity in line with the Education 5.0 thrust in Higher Education Training.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID and birth certificate), and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees.
The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 05 July 2024.
Applicants should indicate the post being applied for in the subject line, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Africa University is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
