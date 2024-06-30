Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor

The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance with the Department and or College guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community Engagement:

The incumbent should participate in all Department, College and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research:

The incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialisation, which benefits the students, the Global community and the University.

Innovations:

Innovations should lead to the production of goods and services.

Industrialisation:

Through the commercialisation of goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

PhD in a Public Health-related field.

Master's Degree in Public Health - Epidemiology or related field.

Bachelor's Degree in a Health-related field.

Commitment to the maintenance of high standards of ethical behavior among staff and students.

A strong record of relevant teaching, research and publications in reputable and peer-reviewed journals.

Demonstrated record of academic leadership that will contribute to invigorating departmental instruction, curricular innovation, and increased departmental research productivity in line with the Education 5.0 thrust in Higher Education Training.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID and birth certificate), and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees.

The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 05 July 2024.

The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 05 July 2024.

Applicants should indicate the post being applied for in the subject line, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Africa University is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.