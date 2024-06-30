Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Agricultural Engineering

Job Description

Reporting to the Dean, the incumbent is expected to spearhead teaching, research, transformative innovation and community service in applied Agricultural Engineering.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance with the Department and or College guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community Engagement The incumbent should participate in all Department, College and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research The incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialisation, which benefits the students, the Global community and the University.

Innovations Innovations should lead to the production of goods and services.

Industrialisation Through the commercialisation of goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

A PhD in an Agricultural Engineering or related field.

An MSc. in Agricultural Engineering, Manufacturing or Mechanical Engineering.

A BSc (Hons) in Agricultural Engineering with a strong documented engineering background recognised by related bodies.

At least five years teaching experience at undergraduate, graduate or tertiary level and/or industry.

Demonstrated ability to supervise student lab work, and conducting and publishing their own research work.

Ability to spearhead novel technologies for improved efficiency of water and energy use, water-saving irrigation technologies, renewable energy supply systems, mechanisation and post-harvest processes.

A traceable track record of conducting relevant research and publishing in reputable, peer-reviewed journals.

Ability to mobilise resources through writing research and grant proposals independently.

Ability to work as a team and respect for cultural diversity.

Demonstrated record of academic leadership that will contribute to invigorating departmental instruction, curricular innovation, and increased departmental research productivity in line with the Education 5.0 thrust in Higher Education Training.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID and birth certificate), and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees.

The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 05 July 2024.