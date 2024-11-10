Lecturers: Faculty of Social and Gender Transformative Sciences x6

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the following vacant positions that have arisen in the Faculty of Social and Gender Transformative Sciences

Lecturer x1; Duration: Full Time; Location: Bulawayo Campus.

Lecturers x5; Duration: Part – Time; Location: Harare Campus.

Duties and Responsibilities

Must be able to teach the following Modules up to Masters Level: Educational Foundations; Professional Studies; Social Sciences.

Planning and reviewing course content.

Monitoring and improving student’s educational performance.

Preparing suitable participatory teaching materials.

Conducting lecturers and seminars using students’ centered methods.

Evaluating the effectiveness of the learning programme.

Supervising students on attachment.

Supervising student’s research projects.

Evaluating individual student performance and improving their performance.

Assessing, evaluating and recording marks for students.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a Master’s Degree in Education.

A PhD in Education will be an added advantage.

At least two years’ experience in lectureship role.

Proven research track record.

Proven Community engagement activities.

Strong communication and organizational skills.

Proficiency in Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint and Access.

Ability to handle multiple priorities with accuracy and to pay attention to detail.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Monday 18 November 2024 to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)