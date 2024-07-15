Lecturers/ Senior Lecturers/ Associate Professors/ Professors: Purchasing And Supply x6

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach at least four of the following courses at Postgraduate and Undergraduate Level: Strategic Sourcing, Strategic Logistics Management, Operations Management and Control, Purchasing and supply Computer Packages, Procurement Law and Policy, Public Sector Procurement, Project and Contract Management, E-Business, Passenger and Cargo Management, Custom Practice and Documentation, Negotiation and Conflict Management, Venture Creation. The department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Provide academic leadership to the Department and initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department.

Supervise students’ research projects.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must be holders of Master’s Degree in Supply Chain Management or equivalent.

A PhD in the same field would be an added advantage.

Experience in University teaching in the field of Supply Chain Management would be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.