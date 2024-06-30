Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Law

Job Description

Reporting to the Dean, the incumbent will serve in the capacity of Law Lecturer in the Department of Public Law and will contribute to the smooth organization and implementation of activities in the School of Law.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate should be able to carry out research, supervise students’ dissertations, and teach public law courses, which include, but are not limited to the following:

Human Rights Law;

Public International Law;

International Criminal Law;

Humanitarian Law.

Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are: