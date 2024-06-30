Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Law
Job Description
Reporting to the Dean, the incumbent will serve in the capacity of Law Lecturer in the Department of Public Law and will contribute to the smooth organization and implementation of activities in the School of Law.
Duties and Responsibilities
The candidate should be able to carry out research, supervise students’ dissertations, and teach public law courses, which include, but are not limited to the following:
- Human Rights Law;
- Public International Law;
- International Criminal Law;
- Humanitarian Law.
Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:
- Teaching The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance with the Department and or College guidelines and standards.
- University Service and Community Engagement The incumbent should participate in all Department, College, and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences, and seminars, among others.
- Research The incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization, which benefits the students, the Global community, and the University.
- Innovations Innovations should lead to the production of goods and services.
- Industrialisation Through the commercialisation of goods and services.
Qualifications and Experience
- An undergraduate degree in Law.
- A Master of Laws degree in Public law.
- A tertiary teaching qualification will be an added advantage and
- A PhD in Law (Completed or under examination) from a reputable University with a focus on Public Law.
- At least 5 years of teaching experience at university undergraduate and graduate level in a school of law context.
- Experience in teaching public law subjects.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID and birth certificate), and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees.
The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 05 July 2024.
The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 05 July 2024.

Applicants should indicate the post being applied for in the subject line, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Africa University is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.
Africa University
Africa University is a "private, Pan-African and United Methodist-related institution." It has over 1,200 students from 36 African countries. It is located 17 km northwest of Mutare, Zimbabwe. It grants bachelor's, master's and PhD degrees in various programs.