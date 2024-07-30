Pindula|Search Pindula
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Full Professor x2

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Aug. 05, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Teach at least six of the following courses both at undergrad and postgraduate level: Monitoring and Evaluation of Development Projects; Project Management; Development Theories; Demography and Development; Development Planning; Rural Planning and Development; Urban Planning and Development; Rural and Urban Livelihoods, Governance and Development; Environmental Change and Development, Public Policy; Development Policies and Planning; Development Institutions; Regional Development; Agriculture and Development Climate; Geographic Information Systems & Remote Sensing; Research Methods; Humanitarian Response Planning and Management; Environmental Management; Environmental Hazards; Disaster and Development. The Department reserves the right to allocate the courses for teaching.
  • Conduct GIS and Remote Sensing tutorials/practicals.
  • Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation and industrialisation.
  • Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department.
  • Supervise both undergraduate and post-graduate students in their fields of specialisation;
  • Conduct collaborative research and be involved in University Service, innovation and industrialisation as well as community outreach.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have a Master’s degree in Development Studies, Rural and Urban Planning, Environmental Science, Climate Change, Environmental Geography or any other related discipline.
  • A PhD in the related area of specialization would be an added advantage.
  • Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years tertiary teaching experience.
  • Proven record of publications and ability to mobilize funds will be added advantages. The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name(s) of co-authors if any.
  • Publications should be categorized into: books, book chapters, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 5 August 2024.

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

