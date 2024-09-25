Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Crop Science and Post-Harvest Technology

Cropping systems.

Nutrient cycling and Water Management.

Integrated Post Management.

Grass and Forage Management.

Qualifications and Experience

MSc in Crop Science or equivalent.

BSc in Agriculture Crop Science or equivalent.

A relevant PhD is an added advantage.

Post Graduate Diploma in Tertiary Education or equivalent is a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Acting Principal Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

The deadline for submission of applications is no later than 1400 hours on 27 September 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Applicants must also submit a soft copy of all documents in a single PDF thread to; hr@msuas.ac.zw

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.