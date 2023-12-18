Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Executive Master Of Business Leadership x2

Qualifications and Experience

A Doctorate in Management Sciences (Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Leadership, Corporate Governance. Marketing, Finance, Statistics, Human Resources, Management Information Systems);

Three (3) to five (5) years lecturing experience;

A record of research publication in high quality peer reviewed journals;

A record of successful supervision of students at both Master’s and Doctoral levels; and

Management or Consultancy experience.

Required Competencies (Skills, Knowledge And Behavioural Attributes)

Ability to plan and execute independent specialist area and multi-disciplinary research programmes;

Appropriate interpersonal, language and communication skills;

Ability to work in a team setting and individually without supervision; and

Commitment to further academic development.

Areas of teaching required: Operations management/management science, business statistics, financial management for business leaders, management information systems & E- Business, accounting & taxation and project management, statistics and managerial sciences, operations management, legal environment of business and business research methods

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to

Deadline: 18 December 2023