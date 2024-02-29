Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Faculty of engineering and geosciences (Zvishavane)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
DEPARTMENT OF MINING ENGINEERING
Duties and Responsibilities
The candidate must be able to supervise undergraduate and post graduate students’ research work, assess students on work related learning and actively participate in the Departmental Research activities. The successful candidate must also be able to teach the following modules:
- Engineering Drawing and Design.
- Workshop Practice .
- Professional Ethics and Practice.
Qualifications and Experience
- A first degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Industrial Manufacturing/ Mechatronics with at least a 2.1 pass.
- MSc/MEng/MTech in any related discipline.
- PhD in any related discipline is an added advantage.
- Proven industrial, lecturing experience is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labeled with the post being applied for.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 29 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
