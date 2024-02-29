Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Faculty of engineering and geosciences (Zvishavane)

Engineering Drawing and Design.

Workshop Practice .

Professional Ethics and Practice.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Industrial Manufacturing/ Mechatronics with at least a 2.1 pass.

MSc/MEng/MTech in any related discipline.

PhD in any related discipline is an added advantage.

Proven industrial, lecturing experience is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labeled with the post being applied for.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 29 February 2024