Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Human Capital Management x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced candidates to fill in the above motioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach at least six of the following courses at Undergraduate and Postgraduate level to both conventional and block students:

Introduction to Psychology, Industrial Sociology, Principles of Human Resources Management, Industrial Relations, Occupational Health and Safety, Public Sector HRM, Reward Management, Human Resource Policy and Practice, Talent Management, Training and Development, Strategic Management, Strategic Human Resource Management, Leadership and Ethics, HR Analytics, Human Resource Development, Human Capital Consultancy. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department.

Supervise both Undergraduate and Postgraduate students in their fields of specialisation.

Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation and industrialisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold a PhD degree or registered PhD (attach proof of registration) in the field of Human Resources Management or equivalent.

A Master’s degree and foundation first degree in the area of specialization are a must.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years University teaching experience.

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to: