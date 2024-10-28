Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Human Capital Management x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced candidates to fill in the above motioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Teach at least six of the following courses at Undergraduate and Postgraduate level to both conventional and block students:
- Introduction to Psychology, Industrial Sociology, Principles of Human Resources Management, Industrial Relations, Occupational Health and Safety, Public Sector HRM, Reward Management, Human Resource Policy and Practice, Talent Management, Training and Development, Strategic Management, Strategic Human Resource Management, Leadership and Ethics, HR Analytics, Human Resource Development, Human Capital Consultancy. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department.
- Supervise both Undergraduate and Postgraduate students in their fields of specialisation.
- Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation and industrialisation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should hold a PhD degree or registered PhD (attach proof of registration) in the field of Human Resources Management or equivalent.
- A Master’s degree and foundation first degree in the area of specialization are a must.
- Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years University teaching experience.
- Proven record of publications and ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 28 October 2024
