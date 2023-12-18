Pindula|Search Pindula
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Master Of Business Leadership x2

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Dec. 18, 2023
Job Description

FACULTY OF COMMERCE

  • Graduate School of Business Department

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Doctorate in Management Sciences (Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Leadership, Corporate Governance. Marketing, Finance, Statistics, Human Resources, Management Information Systems).
  • Three (3) to five (5) years lecturing experience.
  • A record of research publication in high quality peer reviewed journals.
  • A record of successful supervision of students at both Master’s and Doctoral levels; and
  • Management or Consultancy experience.

Required Competencies (Skills, Knowledge And Behavioural Attributes)

  • Ability to plan and execute independent specialist area and multi-disciplinary research programmes.
  • Appropriate interpersonal, language and communication skills.
  • Ability to work in a team setting and individually without supervision; and
  • Commitment to further academic development.
  • Areas of teaching required: Human resource management, marketing management, financial and management accounting, corporate governance, entrepreneurship, strategic management, managerial economics, strategic leadership and organizational dynamics, business research methods and legal environment of business, management information systems and E-Business, operations management, statistics and managerial sciences, project management.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to

Deadline: 18 December 2023

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

