Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Master Of Science In Entrepreneurship And Innovation x2

Ability to plan and execute independent specialist area and multi-disciplinary research programmes;

Appropriate interpersonal, language and communication skills;

Ability to work in a team setting and individually without supervision; and

Commitment to further academic development.

Areas of teaching required: Innovation management, entrepreneurial financing, corporate entrepreneurship and innovation, entrepreneurship & new business development, venture creation, digital marketing, data analytics and business research methods.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to

Deadline: 18 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message