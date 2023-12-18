Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Master Of Science In Entrepreneurship And Innovation x2
Job Description
FACULTY OF COMMERCE
- Graduate School of Business Department
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- A Doctorate in Management Sciences (Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Leadership, Corporate Governance. Marketing, Finance, Statistics, Human Resources, Management Information Systems);
- Three (3) to five (5) years lecturing experience;
- A record of research publication in high quality peer reviewed journals;
- A record of successful supervision of students at both Master’s and Doctoral levels; and
- Management or Consultancy experience.
Required Competencies (Skills, Knowledge And Behavioural Attributes)
- Ability to plan and execute independent specialist area and multi-disciplinary research programmes;
- Appropriate interpersonal, language and communication skills;
- Ability to work in a team setting and individually without supervision; and
- Commitment to further academic development.
- Areas of teaching required: Innovation management, entrepreneurial financing, corporate entrepreneurship and innovation, entrepreneurship & new business development, venture creation, digital marketing, data analytics and business research methods.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to
Deadline: 18 December 2023
