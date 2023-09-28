Legal and Compliance Officer (Harare)
Khaya Cement Limited
Job Description
Khayah Cement Limited is recruiting to fill the position of a Legal and Compliance Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a reputable institution.
- Registered Legal Practitioner.
- Member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.
- At least (3) years post qualification relevant experience.
- An appreciation of legal compliance duties.
- An appreciation of corporate governance.
- Working experience of local commercial law, labour law, regulatory compliance, mining law, criminal procedure, environmental law, litigation, arbitration, risk management, and contract management.
Key Competencies:
- Excellent drafting skills.
- Strong problem solving, analytical and communication skills.
- Strong organizational abilities.
- Attention to detail.
- Ability to maintain utmost confidentiality.
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
- Excellent team player.
- A self-starter.
- Strong sense of professionalism.
Other
How to Apply
Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com
