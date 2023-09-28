Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Khaya Cement Limited

Legal and Compliance Officer (Harare)

Khaya Cement Limited
Oct. 02, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Khayah Cement Limited is recruiting to fill the position of a Legal and Compliance Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a reputable institution.
  • Registered Legal Practitioner.
  • Member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.
  • At least (3) years post qualification relevant experience.
  • An appreciation of legal compliance duties.
  • An appreciation of corporate governance.
  • Working experience of local commercial law, labour law, regulatory compliance, mining law, criminal procedure, environmental law, litigation, arbitration, risk management, and contract management.

Key Competencies:

  • Excellent drafting skills.
  • Strong problem solving, analytical and communication skills.
  • Strong organizational abilities.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Ability to maintain utmost confidentiality.
  • Ability to work with minimum supervision.
  • Excellent team player.
  • A self-starter.
  • Strong sense of professionalism.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com

Deadline: 02 October 2023.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Khaya Cement Limited

Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe
Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe

Legal Officer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback