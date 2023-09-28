Legal and Compliance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Khayah Cement Limited is recruiting to fill the position of a Legal and Compliance Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a reputable institution.

Registered Legal Practitioner.

Member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

At least (3) years post qualification relevant experience.

An appreciation of legal compliance duties.

An appreciation of corporate governance.

Working experience of local commercial law, labour law, regulatory compliance, mining law, criminal procedure, environmental law, litigation, arbitration, risk management, and contract management.

Key Competencies:

Excellent drafting skills.

Strong problem solving, analytical and communication skills.

Strong organizational abilities.

Attention to detail.

Ability to maintain utmost confidentiality.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Excellent team player.

A self-starter.

Strong sense of professionalism.

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com