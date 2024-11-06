Legal & Compliance Manager (Harare)
The Legal and Compliance Manager will provide legal advice and guidance to ensure that the Company operates within the law while safeguarding its interests. This role will focus on legal and regulatory compliance, managing legal risks, supervising legal personnel, and handling legal administrative work to support the Company's operations and mitigate potential risks.
Reporting to: Company Secretary & Legal Advisor
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures the Company complies with all relevant telecommunications laws, regulations, and industry standards.
- Keeps the Company current with new legislation and regulatory developments in telecommunications and related sectors and assess their impact on the Company’s operations.
- Develops, implements, and maintains policies and procedures for regulatory compliance, ensuring adherence across all departments.
- Assists in maintaining relationships and responding to any regulatory inquiries or investigations.
- Prepares and files of regulatory reports and documentation.
- Identifies and assess legal and compliance risks associated with the Company’s operations and develop strategies to mitigate those risks.
- Monitors ongoing legal risks and advises management on risk-reduction measures.
- Leads investigations into any compliance breaches or legal risks and recommend corrective actions.
- Establishes and maintains a compliance risk register to be regularly reported to senior management on the status of legal risks.
- Provides timely and practical legal advice to management and other departments on telecommunications law, corporate governance, contracts, labour law, intellectual property, and other relevant areas.
- Drafts, reviews, and negotiates a variety of legal documents, including contracts, service agreements, joint ventures, and licensing agreements.
- Advises on legal matters related to mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic business initiatives.
- Represents the Company in negotiations, disputes, or litigation as required.
- Manages and supervises the Company’s legal team, ensuring effective delivery of legal services across the organization.
- Provides leadership, coaching, and professional development opportunities for the legal staff.
- Ensures deadlines are met.
- Implements performance management for the subordinates in line with TelOne’s Corporate goals.
- Cascades and reviews subordinate’s performance to meet key business objectives of a compliant organisation, revenue generation, revenue collection, profitability, and customer satisfaction as and when necessary.
- Provides secretarial services to the Executive Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Laws(Hons) LLB Degree from a reputable university.
- Master of Laws/MBA /MBL or related qualification an advantage.
- Qualified and registered to practice law in Zimbabwe.
- A registered member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.
- A minimum of 5 years of proven working experience, 2 years of which should have been at the Supervisory level.
- Proven experience in Commercial and Labour law.
- Knowledge of regulatory frameworks, corporate governance, and compliance standards.
- Experience in the telecommunications sector would be an advantage.
Competencies:
- Excellent knowledge of corporate law, regulatory compliance, and legal risk management.
- Strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities.
- Exceptional communication and negotiation skills.
- Ability to manage multiple tasks, prioritize effectively, and work under pressure.
- High ethical standards and integrity.
- Leadership and people management skills.
- A team player.
not later than 22 November 2024
