LGP Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of a LPG MANAGER based in Harare. The role reports to the Commercial Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop, implement and monitor a companywide go to market plan by monitoring market trends, competitor activities, consumer preference in conjunction with Retail and Commercial sales teams.

Prospect and onboard B2B customers and negotiate sales contracts.

Ensure execution and implementation of al LP programs, processes and systems to guarantee safe and quality delivery of the LPG offer.

Develop a nationwide LPG distribution network to support market penetration and extend offer to new markets.

Provide Technical Support & Innovative services.

Ensure all stakeholders requiring training receive appropriate technical training (distributors, network staff, site attendants, B2B staff).

Train sales support on LPG product characteristics, equipment functionality and monitoring of operations in all locations.

Target key accounts creating product awareness and lead marketing promotions program to boast LPG sales.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Industrial, Chemical or equivalent).

Have a valid light vehicle driver's license.

A minimum of 2 years business experience in similar environment.

Skills And Competencies:

Ability to lead, manage and develop staff and employees.

Ability to identify, communicate and ensure implementation of the agreed business objectives for the relevant unit.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Ability to plan and organise short to medium targets.

Ability to analyse and solve business problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

Sound business acumen and resourcefulness.

Ability to interact and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted on or before Monday 10 June 2024 to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw