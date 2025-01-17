Livelihoods Officer (Bindura)

SOS Children's Villages Association of Zimbabwe is a member of SOS International - a worldwide children's social welfare organisation, providing vulnerable children without homes with a family home and educational opportunities as well as strengthening families to reduce poverty.

Mission of the position:

The Livelihood Programme Officer is responsible for providing technical expertise to community-based partners, community groups, young people and caregivers in the area of livelihoods/economic empowerment. He/she will be responsible for developing and supporting economic empowerment initiatives at individual, family and community levels. The Livelihood Programme Officer works closely with community-based partners, government, CSOs, business corporates, faith-based institutions/NGOs, traditional leadership, etc. to enhance sustainable economic empowerment at individual, family and community levels.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participate in the formation and development of economic empowerment, self-help groups, associations and cooperatives

Oversee the enrolment of programme beneficiaries who meet the project criteria;

Facilitate active participation of children and young people in economic empowerment processes, including employability and entrepreneurship initiatives

Ensure the inclusion of vulnerable children and women in all aspects of program activities;

Support the development of an appropriate action plan to meet the needs of each household and community.

Facilitate the identification of opportunities and mobilization of local resources for the action plan to meet the needs of each household and community.

Promote modern, innovative and sustainable green and blue economic initiatives

Facilitate the formation of community-based trainer of trainers in agronomy, natural resource management and business/entrepreneurship development.

Facilitate the development of value chains in identified community and family enterprises

Facilitate the conducting of cost benefit analysis of FS programme investment in economic empowerment of caregivers, young people and communities

Facilitate programme participants to access economic empowerment support through self-help association/cooperatives

Conscientise beneficiaries and community on children’s rights and Child Protection issues and principles.

Establish and maintain a good working relationship with stakeholders, Partners and beneficiary families; Provide support to community volunteers.

Conduct field monitoring and reporting of economic empowerment; document programme processes and activities as per set guidelines;

Document community, family and young people success stories on livelihood interventions.

Prepare and submit comprehensive progress reports, specific activity reports, and any other reports when necessary to his / her supervisor in a timely manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in business and entrepreneurship and related social and natural sciences/disciplines such as Economics, entrepreneurship, Agriculture, Agri-business, Rural Development, Business Administration, Social work, Sociology, Development Studies, or any other relevant discipline etc.

At least 3 years of professional work experience in Project Management, livelihood development or Microfinance enterprise development.

Experience in community work and engagement Agricultural, Economic Development and Livelihood is and added advantage

Experience in Climate Smart Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, micro finance and strong agribusiness skills

Clean Class 3 driver’s license and ability to ride a motorcycle a must

Skills & Knowledge:

Sound understanding of child rights, child development, family and community development, rights-based programming and management of CBPs.

Ability to apply community development participatory methodologies, ability to work with minimum supervision.

Self-starter, ability to work in a team

Experience of data collection, collation, analysis, and report writing

Strong leadership, organizational and analytical skills, and ability to work under pressure

Track record demonstrating high integrity, innovativeness, creativity, reliability and dependable

Team player, Self-motivator, able to work with limited supervision.

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Effective in written and verbal communication in official language of the country. Ability to mmunicate in applicable local language(s) is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae (CV) with at least 3 traceable references and copies of certified academic certificates should be submitted electronically not later than 17 January 2025. Please note the applications will be reviewed as they come in. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applications that are late do not have a CV or certified certificates attached will be disqualified. E-mail applications should bear the reference number of the position in the subject line of the email.

E-mail: Applications should be sent electronically to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org

NB: SOS Children's Villages Zimbabwe is an equal opportunities employer and encourages all eligible applicants to apply without any consideration to sex, cultural consideration, disability or creed.