Locum Pharmacists (Mutare & Ngezi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of Locum Pharmacists that have arisen at Nectacare Private Limited.

Reporting to the Pharmacist In Charge the main responsibilities for the Job are:

Duties and Responsibilities

Dispensing medicines.

Medicines management.

Checking prescriptions to ensure that there are no errors and are safe and appropriate for patients.

Providing advice to clients.

Ensuring compliance with regulatory provisions.

Supervision of the pharmacy.

Qualifications and Experience

Have a Bachelor of Pharmacy Honors Degree.

3 A levels.

3 years’ relevant experience as a Pharmacist with a minimum of 2 years post-graduation.

Have a current and valid practicing license.

Be a person of integrity with a strong client focus.

Be a team player with good communication skills.

Have a mathematical aptitude.

Be swift and accurate in execution of duties.

Have a commitment to handling private and confidential information with a high degree of professionalism.

Other

How to Apply

All interested qualified and experienced candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw by end of day 13 December 2024.