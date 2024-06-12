Loss Control Assistant (Harare)
Khaya Cement Limited
Job Descriptionhayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of: Loss Control Assistant
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Police & Security Studies/Accounting/ Finance/Criminal Psychology/Business Studies or equivalent.
- Should have 5 O'Levels including Mathematics and English.
- At least 2 years' experience in investigations as a security or loss control officer or has served in the police force or its equivalence in the state security forces.
- Membership of a recognized professional security related institution is an added advantage.
Key Competencies:
- Significant experience/knowledge of criminal and administrative investigations is required.
- Excellent report writing and general communication skills.
- Unquestionable integrity.
- Highly organized.
- Self-starter with own initiative.
- Sound Information Communication and Technology skills including CCTV operation and installation.
- Clean class 4 drivers' license is a must.
How to Apply
As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.
Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send their applications to: hr@khayahcement.com and apply for the vacancy by 12 June 2024.
