Pindula|Search Pindula
Khaya Cement Limited

Loss Control Assistant (Harare)

Khaya Cement Limited
Jun. 12, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Job Descriptionhayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of: Loss Control Assistant

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Police & Security Studies/Accounting/ Finance/Criminal Psychology/Business Studies or equivalent.
  • Should have 5 O'Levels including Mathematics and English.
  • At least 2 years' experience in investigations as a security or loss control officer or has served in the police force or its equivalence in the state security forces.
  • Membership of a recognized professional security related institution is an added advantage.

Key Competencies:

  • Significant experience/knowledge of criminal and administrative investigations is required.
  • Excellent report writing and general communication skills.
  • Unquestionable integrity.
  • Highly organized.
  • Self-starter with own initiative.
  • Sound Information Communication and Technology skills including CCTV operation and installation.
  • Clean class 4 drivers' license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send their applications to: hr@khayahcement.com and apply for the vacancy by 12 June 2024.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Khaya Cement Limited

Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Khaya Cement Limited
Khaya Cement Limited

Loss Control Officer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback