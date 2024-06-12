Loss Control Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Job Descriptionhayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of: Loss Control Assistant

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Police & Security Studies/Accounting/ Finance/Criminal Psychology/Business Studies or equivalent.

Should have 5 O'Levels including Mathematics and English.

At least 2 years' experience in investigations as a security or loss control officer or has served in the police force or its equivalence in the state security forces.

Membership of a recognized professional security related institution is an added advantage.

Key Competencies:

Significant experience/knowledge of criminal and administrative investigations is required.

Excellent report writing and general communication skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Highly organized.

Self-starter with own initiative.

Sound Information Communication and Technology skills including CCTV operation and installation.

Clean class 4 drivers' license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.