Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attends court cases on behalf of Council.

Controls, checks vending sites and compliance by vendors and arresting of offenders.

Guards Council assets and employees.

Searches vehicles.

Provides escort services for cash in transit and fuel transportation and other valuable items.

Conducts patrols in Council installation or place of deployment.

Qualifications and Experience

At least O level standard of education.

Be mature and physically fit aged between 18 to 45yrs.

Good interpersonal skills.

No criminal record.

Other

The Package: The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants

How to Apply

Applications in envelopes marked *Contract Security Guard* should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional referees. Applications to be posted to: