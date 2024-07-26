Pindula|Search Pindula
City of Bulawayo

Security Guard

City of Bulawayo
Jul. 30, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Attends court cases on behalf of Council.
  • Controls, checks vending sites and compliance by vendors and arresting of offenders.
  • Guards Council assets and employees.
  • Searches vehicles.
  • Provides escort services for cash in transit and fuel transportation and other valuable items.
  • Conducts patrols in Council installation or place of deployment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least O level standard of education.
  • Be mature and physically fit aged between 18 to 45yrs.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • No criminal record.

Other

The Package: The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants 

How to Apply

Applications in envelopes marked *Contract Security Guard* should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional referees. Applications to be posted to:

The Human Capital Director 

City of Bulawayo 

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO 

Or dropped at 

Ground Floor, 

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Avenue & R G Mugabe

Deadline: 30 July 2024

City of Bulawayo

Website

Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

