Loss Control Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The organization is looking for a Loss Control Officer to join the Human Resources department. The individual will be responsible for managing security systems around the organization as well as looking after company vehicles and other risk areas.

Reporting To: Human Resource Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identification and prevention of company-related losses such as theft and fraudulent activities.

Manages contracts with Security service providers to ensure zero loss, compliance to set standards and timely correction of any breaches.

Assists in the formulation and preparation of loss control and security risk management initiatives in the organization.

Assist in drawing security work-plans and programs for each Business Unit.

Enforces comprehensive management of company vehicle fleet with the guidance of the HR Manager.

Ensures maintenance, analysis and reconciliation of vehicle records such as mileage, fuel consumption, service and maintenance.

Carries out complete periodic non-technical inspection of company vehicles.

Checks on security equipment fitted to vehicles to ensure their relevance to prevailing security conditions.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in basic security, preferably a retired police officer. Drivers’ license is ​​​a must.

Knowledge of Private Sector Security Operations.

Skills: Ability to handle confidential information and high level cases and investigations.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates are advised to forward their applications together with detailed CVs to: hr@url.co.zw