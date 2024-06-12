Loss Control Officer (Harare)
Khaya Cement Limited
Job Description
Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of: Loss Control Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Police & Security Studies/Accounting/ Finance/Criminal Psychology/Business Studies or equivalent.
- At least 5 years' experience as a security or loss control officer or be at least of the rank of Assistant Inspector in the police service or its equivalence in the state security forces.
Key Competencies:
- Membership of a recognized professional security related institution is an added advantage.
- A thorough understanding of finance and accounting principles is required.
- Significant experience in auditing, compliance or standards enforcement is desired.
- Significant experience/knowledge of criminal and administrative investigations is required.
- Excellent report writing and general communication skills.
- Unquestionable integrity.
- Sound Information Communication and Technology skills including CCTV operation and installation.
- Clean class 4 drivers' license is a must.
Other
How to Apply
As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.
Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send their applications to: hr@khayahcement.com and apply for the vacancy by 12 June 2024.
Khaya Cement Limited
Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.
